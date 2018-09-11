Repsol (REPYY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Repsol stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

