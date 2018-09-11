R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Director Albert Rene Zimmerli Acquires 10,000 Shares

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of -0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $207.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.59 million. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCM. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,418,000 after purchasing an additional 693,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $10,367,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $5,642,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $148,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

