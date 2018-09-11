ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.