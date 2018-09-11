ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) Stake Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,045 shares during the period. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 3.98% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $16,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVXY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Natixis lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,134,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at $183,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 264,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,765,407. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, September 18th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 17th.

