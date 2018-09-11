ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

PRQR opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.62.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.15. equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 658,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 519.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,981,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

