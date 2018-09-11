Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 851.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,278 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $110,301,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

NYSE JNJ opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

