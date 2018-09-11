Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 173.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $36,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,456 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POWI stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.