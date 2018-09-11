Points International Ltd. (PTS) Insider Sells C$51,460.50 in Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) insider Michael David D’amico sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$51,460.50.

Michael David D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 21st, Michael David D’amico sold 504 shares of Points International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$10,825.92.

Shares of TSE PTS opened at C$18.55 on Tuesday. Points International Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$11.80 and a 12 month high of C$24.32.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

