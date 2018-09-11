Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Apple (AAPL) Price Target to $250.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $218.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Shares of AAPL opened at $218.33 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $1,087.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In related news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,005,863.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,292,858. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,652,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,187,075,000 after buying an additional 3,019,688 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,817,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,668,472,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,123,586,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

