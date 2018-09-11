Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,550 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 968.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,638. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

