Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is Jolley Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Jolley Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.0% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. AXA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 5,188,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,926,000 after buying an additional 438,040 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $251.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,502,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 761,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,054,690. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

