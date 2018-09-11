PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $62,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PetroChina during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PetroChina by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.69 to $82.69 in a report on Monday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

PetroChina stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

