PerkinElmer (PKI) Price Target Raised to $93.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cleveland Research raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $95.12 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other PerkinElmer news, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $216,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,366 shares in the company, valued at $46,029,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $249,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,694 shares of company stock worth $5,112,810 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 188.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 135.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

