PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,559,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100,022 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

