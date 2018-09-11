PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Increased by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 108,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

