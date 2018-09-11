People’s United Financial (PBCT) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.26

News headlines about People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. People’s United Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2102547519858 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

In related news, insider Mark F. Herron sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $204,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at $582,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 75,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,377,631.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,254 shares of company stock worth $1,969,077. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

