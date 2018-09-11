PCM (PCMI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PCM to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PCM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCMI opened at $21.20 on Friday. PCM has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. PCM had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $546.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.98 million. research analysts expect that PCM will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 42,869 shares of PCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $1,005,278.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,178.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon M. Abuyounes sold 19,699 shares of PCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $439,090.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,430.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in PCM by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,239,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PCM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PCM by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCM by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

