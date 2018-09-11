Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Paypal by 50.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Paypal by 54.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $2,168,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $3,429,817.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,517,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $13,044,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $89.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

