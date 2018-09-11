Patriot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,668 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 230,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,093,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $156.22 and a 52 week high of $211.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.