Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stake Increased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,031 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 24.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,724,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,562,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,339,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,179,000 after buying an additional 1,221,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,882,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after buying an additional 508,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.63 million. research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

