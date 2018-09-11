Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.47.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $236.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.31, a P/E/G ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.82. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $237.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 24,905 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,340,130.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 232,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,778,031.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,097 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.77, for a total value of $229,020.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,085.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,447 shares of company stock valued at $37,818,054. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 473.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

