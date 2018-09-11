PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Receives $36.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.13.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.7% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,936,000 after buying an additional 443,938 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,263,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,375,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,495,000.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,146. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.11.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

