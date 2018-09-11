Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Simone Lagomarsino sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $302,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,327. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

