OsmiumCoin (OS76) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, OsmiumCoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. OsmiumCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,710.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OsmiumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00856263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003369 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010616 BTC.

OsmiumCoin Profile

OsmiumCoin (OS76) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin Coin Trading

OsmiumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OsmiumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

