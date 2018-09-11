O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) is Akre Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Akre Capital Management LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 6.5% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 2.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $516,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,964,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

ORLY stock opened at $345.89 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total transaction of $9,156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total value of $1,500,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,927 shares of company stock valued at $73,976,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

