Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,198 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,974,428.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,255 shares of company stock valued at $22,571,876. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.43.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $259.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $186.00 and a one year high of $271.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

