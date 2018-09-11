Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 433,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 133,276 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRX. TheStreet downgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.51.

Shares of NYSE:VRX opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $27.79.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

