Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2,209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.64. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $545,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,760. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

