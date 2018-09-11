Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (MAV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 85.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 167.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 20.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

There is no company description available for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust.

