Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vereit Inc (VER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vereit by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vereit by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Vereit news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $160,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

