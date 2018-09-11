Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Director Richard W. Cohen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Richard W. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $254.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.25.
Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,969 shares during the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.