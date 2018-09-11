Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Director Richard W. Cohen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Richard W. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $254.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,969 shares during the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

