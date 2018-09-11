NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $832,000 in Boeing Co (BA) Stock

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Boeing makes up 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 108,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,349,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 290,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $97,653,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $341.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $237.09 and a 52-week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.41.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

