Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (JTD) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JTD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 148,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JTD opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

