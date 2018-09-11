Novocure (NVCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Novocure from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Novocure in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

NVCR stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Novocure has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 3.33.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yoram Palti sold 30,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $949,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 11,920 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $381,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,789 shares of company stock worth $13,918,687 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novocure by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 166,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Novocure by 652.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 506,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

