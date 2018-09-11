Novanta Inc (NOVT) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Novanta by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Novanta by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, VP Peter L. Chang sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $259,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Novanta had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVT. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

