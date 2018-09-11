NN, Inc. (NNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. NN posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. NN had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.05%. NN’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of NN in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,024,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NN by 1,725.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 369,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NN by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after acquiring an additional 209,232 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in NN by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 174,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $17.15. 7,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,948. The stock has a market cap of $553.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.11. NN has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

