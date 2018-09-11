NMI (NMIH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered NMI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.85.

NMI stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.12. NMI has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%. analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $1,397,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $269,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,234.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,017. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,429,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,398,000 after acquiring an additional 717,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NMI by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NMI by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 78,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NMI by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 469,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $10,654,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

