Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 77.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 127.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nielsen to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.