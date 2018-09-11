Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 13,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $952,809,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,222 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $154,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,583 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $21.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

