New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,413,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 82,566 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $252,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $107,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.45.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 710,954 shares of company stock valued at $80,620,932. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

