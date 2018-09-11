Nevro Corp (NVRO) Position Lowered by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,520 shares during the period. Nevro makes up 1.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Nevro worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 2,245.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 299,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

