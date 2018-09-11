Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 190.5% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.29.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,391,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.57, for a total transaction of $294,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,274.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,830 shares of company stock valued at $151,466,114. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $348.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $176.55 and a one year high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.