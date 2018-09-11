Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 80,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,819,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.29.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $348.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 159.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.55 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $189,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,830 shares of company stock valued at $151,466,114 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

