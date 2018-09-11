NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,645,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,248,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,209,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,555,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,130,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 941,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 809,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,690,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

