Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) CFO Stephen R. Lieberman Sells 3,000 Shares

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) CFO Stephen R. Lieberman sold 3,000 shares of Navigant Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCI stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.88. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 17.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 301,406 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Navigant Consulting to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navigant Consulting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Navigant Consulting

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

