National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95,586 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $35,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth $145,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 50.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the second quarter valued at $242,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.35. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.80 and a 12 month high of $140.32.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.23 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.69%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

