Murphy USA (MUSA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Murphy USA earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.9479284424882 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUSA. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens set a $84.00 price objective on Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

MUSA opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $66,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $217,948.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,699.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,808 over the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

