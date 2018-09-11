Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $164.18 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $473.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $161,857.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 677,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $130,105,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,977,828 shares of company stock worth $2,122,047,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

