MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) versus Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Head to Head Contrast

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: MTFB) and MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Assembly Biosciences and MOTIF BIO PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 MOTIF BIO PLC/S 1 1 3 0 2.40

Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.23%. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MOTIF BIO PLC/S is more favorable than Assembly Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $9.02 million 102.31 -$42.80 million ($2.41) -15.05 MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A -$44.81 million ($0.19) -44.47

Assembly Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than MOTIF BIO PLC/S. MOTIF BIO PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assembly Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences -457.20% -66.34% -40.23% MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States. It is involved in the development of core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it engages in the development of product candidates for various disease indications, such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, irritable bowel syndrome, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, immuno-oncology, and clostridium difficile infections by using its microbiome platform. It has a collaboration agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for the development and commercialization of selected microbiome gastrointestinal programs. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About MOTIF BIO PLC/S

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

