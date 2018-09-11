Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,931,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 498,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Occidental Petroleum worth $580,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. National Alliance Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 350.56%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

